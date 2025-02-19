A Driver Parked Illegally And Blocked Their Path, So They Left Their Shopping Cart Right Tn Front Of The Car Door And Walked Away

Some drivers think the rules don’t apply to them, even when they’re blocking everyone else’s way.

So, what would you do if someone parked illegally in a no-parking zone, making it impossible for you to pass?

Would you wait patiently and let them get away with it?

Or would you find a way to make them deal with the inconvenience they caused?

In the following story, one shopper finds themselves in this very situation.

Here’s how they handled it.

Block my route? I’ll take my grocery bags out and leave the cart in front of your door. At Whole Foods, some thoughtless dimwit was parked in the red “no parking” zone right in front of the doors. They were just sitting in the driver’s seat, waiting. On my way out, there was no good way to go past them other than to block all traffic by rolling directly down the main corridor of the parking lot.

The joke’s on them.

So I kept going, stopped when their car wouldn’t let me pass, then grabbed my groceries and left the cart directly in front of their door. Then they followed me to my car and tried to park in a way to block me from exiting. But the joke’s on them because they left me just enough room to reverse out, inches from their bumper, and I casually drove away. They were super surprised, and I’m sure they thought I was going to hit them. Luckily, I know exactly how big my car is, and I’m not afraid to use that knowledge.

Yikes! People can be so sensitive.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about this story.

This person would’ve taken it as a threat.

Apparently, this person sees their share of rude drivers.

So true!

Ouch! They asked for it, though.

He shouldn’t have parked there!

It’s crazy how fast he moved when he had someone to bother.

