A Family Barbecue Took An Uncomfortable Turn, So A Nephew Publicly Confronted His Uncle’s Creepy Behavior

Some people claim to “joke” when they’re really testing how much they can get away with.

When an uncle’s words and actions made a young woman visibly uncomfortable, her boyfriend called his uncle out out — only to find himself in the hot seat with the rest of his family.

AITAH for calling out My Uncle in front of everyone After making weird comments on my girlfriend’s looks? So basically, at a family barbecue last weekend, my uncle (mid-50s) kept making creepy comments about my girlfriend, Kate (21F), who I invited.

From the get go, these comments were not ok.

At first, it was backhanded compliments like, “Wow, you’re way too pretty for him,” but then it got worse — “I would have snatched you up back in the day” and “Must be a struggle to compromise for me?” He even joked about how my girlfriend must get hit on all the time and how I should “keep an eye on her.”

But then things got even worse.

On top of that, he was being way too touchy and even leaning in way too close while talking to her. My girlfriend was clearly uncomfortable but tried to brush it off. She told me privately that it made her uncomfortable.

So the nephew called him out, and that’s when he started denying everything.

I confronted him in front of everyone, straight-up calling him a creep and telling him to knock it off in a loud way. He got defensive, saying he was just joking, and my mom told me I was out of line for embarrassing him like that.

Surprisingly (or unsurprisingly), many family members came to the uncle’s defense.

Some family members agreed with me, but others think I overreacted and should’ve handled it privately since everyone knows him as a joker and just loves making conversation, which he is good at.

Then the nephew started taking some heat himself.

Some male cousins of mine are insinuating I was jealous and exaggerating stuff because my uncle talked to their partners too, and they didn’t have any complaints like Kate. My uncle said he was just making jokes and didn’t mean any of them, and he is really disappointed that I looked at him as that kind of guy. AITA for calling him out publicly instead of pulling him aside?

