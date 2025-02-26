February 26, 2025 at 4:49 am

A Food Scientist Warned People About Fish That Is Labeled As “Sushi Grade” – ‘It may contain parasites like nematodes and tapeworms.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@hydroxide

All sushi is not created equal, my friends!

You’ve probably seen the term “sushi grade” printed on raw fish for sale in grocery stores, but a food scientist sounded off on that term in a viral TikTok video.

She said that even though the label “sushi grade” is all over fish in different grocery stores, that’s not a regulated term.

The woman said, “You cannot use any old salmon that you find at the grocery store because it may contain parasites like nematodes and tapeworms.”

The TikTokker added, “Unfortunately, there is not an immediately clear label like “sushi grade” to indicate if a fish has been treated for parasites.”

Check out the video.

@hydroxide

“Sushi grade” is not a real standard. #foodscience #foodscientist #sushi #foodsafety

♬ original sound – hydroxide – food scientist

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person ain’t having it!

Don’t believe the hype!

