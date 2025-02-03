A Kid She Babysat Was A Real Terror, But She’s Not Sure How Honest To Be With His Parents

Boy, am I glad I never had to babysit when I was younger…or ever!

Because I think I’d have a hard time biting my tongue when it came to telling parents how I felt about their little angels.

And this babysitter was unsure if she should tell some folks how badly their son behaved.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA if I tell an 8 year old’s parents he was poorly behaved and rude? “I (16f) regularly babysit an 8 year old boy (boy 1). He’s very sweet and his parents are also very kind, and he’s extremely well behaved for his age. Today particularly he had one of his friends (boy 2) over for a play date for 3 hours, and I was paid a little extra for it. (I am watching boy 1 for an extra 4 hours while after boy 2 gets picked up). When I walked in I greeted all 4 parents as I usually do and then went up to see the kids. Boy 2’s parents ignored me saying hi and just stared at me from the couch while I talked to boy 1’s mom. As soon as I walked into boy 1s bedroom boy 2 was throwing toys at me which I wasn’t upset with because, well, they’re children.

Ugh…

When we came downstairs to play sword fighting boy 2 repeatedly would try to aim for my chest and kept shouting “big fat *******” (I never wear anything that shows my chest to babysit, all my tops cover me up to my neck if I am around kids), which was mildly unpleasant but I still brushed it off as him being a child. I told him not to say things like that because it’s mean, yet he continued to. He was also switching up the rules constantly as we were playing so that he could win which was making boy 1 upset. I could tell he was getting upset so I brought them into the kitchen to have some sweet treats and i brought out some Rice Krispie treats. they had Wicked-themed wrappers on them with Glinda and Elphaba.

This kid was a terror!

Boy 2 was complaining about the pink Glinda wrapper saying he didn’t want a princess one. I told him that they’re both girls in the movie anyway and boy 1 told him the same. He still insisted on getting an Elphaba Rice Krispie while boy 1 ate his pink one (which both had green sprinkles on the inside anyways). They’re playing on boy 1’s tablet now and I’m thinking about telling boy 2’s parents about his behavior when they pick him up, but I’m not sure if its petty to rat out a kid or if its right to so that his parents can correct his behavior.”

Let’s just say she had a long night…

And yeah, mom needs to know.

