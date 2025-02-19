A Lawyer Shared How Cops Can View Deleted Information On Your iPhone. – ‘They typically do what is called a phone dump.’

Folks, I sincerely hope that none of you (or me) ever get into any trouble with the law, but if you do, it’s good to know what the heck is going on…

And that’s where this lawyer comes in!

Her name is Claire and she posted a video to give viewers as heads-up about what they need to know as far as what police officers are able to pull off your phones should the situation arise.

Claire told viewers, “When law enforcement goes through your phone, they typically do what is called a phone dump, which means they are able to plug your phone in, clone it, and they are able to see not only things that are currently in there, but also things that have been deleted, or you thought were deleted.”

Claire said she has access to the same software as police officers do because of her work as a lawyer and she added, “I know this because when this happens to my clients, they are required to share this information with me as well as part of discovery.”

Check out the video.

In a previous post, Claire shed more light on the situation.

She said, “If you ask most people what’s in their phones, I mean, God only knows, right? People will start questioning, ‘Did I ever do something I didn’t know was illegal and talk about it? Or maybe I knew I did something illegal and I was talking about it’ Or maybe they’re just doing something weird, like cheating on their spouse or watching weird [things], and they don’t want the police to see that.”

She added, “You don’t have to give up anything that could be used against you.”

Check out what else Claire had to say in the video below.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person asked a question.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

It’s important to have this kind of info!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!