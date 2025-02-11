A Mechanic Offered Advice About The Best Way To Warm Up Your Car When It’s Cold Outside

In case you didn’t know it…it’s cold out there, folks!

And if you make a morning commute to work, you better believe that those freezing mornings are a nuisance.

So, what’s the best way to warm up your car when you start your day?

A mechanic named Dave took to TikTok to share his insights with viewers.

Dave asked viewers if they thought it would be better for a car to let it sit idly for minutes or only seconds before driving it after it had been sitting in 35 degree weather.

He started with the first method and let the vehicle sit idle for 10 minutes.

The oil temperature in the vehicle started at 35 degrees and ended up at 82 degrees after it idled for ten minutes.

He said, “When we talk about heating your truck or your car, it’s the oil temperature that you want to come up as fast as possible.”

In a follow-up video that’s since been deleted, Dave let the car idle 15 to 20 seconds before driving it.

He said three minutes of driving brought the oil temperature to 80 degrees and eight minutes made the car’s temperature double what it had been when it was sitting idly.

In conclusion, Dave said he thought that the second method was better for heating up a car.

Check out his video.

Stay warm out there!

