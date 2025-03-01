A Mother Tried To Control Who Received Invitations To Her Daughter’s Wedding, So Her Daughter Rescinded Her Invite Instead

Nothing stirs up old grudges quite like a wedding invitation.

But when a bride’s guest list included a cousin and aunt her mother loathed, she saw the invite as more of a personal betrayal.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for uninviting my mother from my wedding because she didn’t want my cousin to attend? My cousin (27F) and I (26F) are very close. She was one of my only friends growing up and also one of the only constants in my life.

But not everyone in the family is so close.

There is serious tension between my mother and aunt that is deeply rooted in my aunt’s show-off personality and my mom’s jealousy of her sister.

There are some pretty… strong personalities in this family.

My mother is extremely manipulative, vindictive, and incapable of taking the blame for anything. My aunt is pretty much the same way. I am getting married to my fiancé in March, and my cousin was the first person I told.

This cousin was to play a big role in the ceremony.

I asked her to be my maid of honor months before I asked any of my other friends to be bridesmaids. She very happily said yes, and I was excited. My fiancé and I told our parents, then went on to figure out some of the more important details.

But of course, not everyone was pleased.

When we finished the guest list, I went to my parents’ house and showed my mom. She was reading through it, and when she got to my cousin and aunt (who I invited solely because my cousin is the MOH), she had a fit and was throwing around insults like there’s no tomorrow.

The mother FORBADE her daughter from inviting her cousin and her aunt.

She said I absolutely cannot invite my aunt because of XYZ issue. She then said that I can’t invite my cousin either because she is “just like her trashy jerk of a mother.”

The bride tries to reason, but holds steady on inviting her cousin.

I told her I could compromise on my aunt, but there was no room for discussion on my cousin, and that she WILL be coming.

So the mother gives an ultimatum, which the daughter angrily accepts.

She started huffing and puffing and then told me that if my cousin attends, she won’t be. I said fine and then left. The next day, I called her and formally told her she’s uninvited since she has a problem with my cousin going. She hung up without saying anything and hasn’t spoken to me directly since.

Now the tension has spread to the rest of the family too.

She must’ve been complaining to my other family members because I’ve been getting nonstop messages about it. They all think I should just un-invite my cousin for the sake of my mom because they all took my mom’s side in this seven-year argument. AITA?

This mother ultimately decided that her daughter’s guest list was a line in the sand.

Let’s see what Reddit thought.

This commenter provides a potential script for the bride to provide her family.

Her wedding, her guest list.

The bride’s mother is free to make her own choice — no matter how wrong and ill-advised it may be.

Sometimes you just have to set iron-clad boundaries.

A mother’s love is supposed to be unwavering, but this one’s comes with conditions.

If refusing to bend to manipulation makes this bride the villain, then so be it.

