A Pedestrian’s Crosswalk Encounter With A Bad Driver Hits Different When They Get A Chance At Payback From Behind The Wheel

We all know pedestrians have the right-of-way… but do they have the right-of-retribution?

In this story, the crosswalker in question certainly thinks so.

Let’s get to the other side of this…

Want to speed up your car so I can’t walk on a crosswalk?… Now it’s my turn. Needed to go to a store that was located in a large & busy shopping center. Parked my car and proceeded to walk from the parking lot to the crosswalk that leads to the storefront sidewalk. As I am about to cross I hear a car accelerate then immediately look up. Had to quickly jump back as she almost hit me with her car. I reacted with a loud, “Are you serious?”

Not cool on the driver’s part.

She stops her car, looks at me, and carelessly shrugs her shoulders while laughing. So I shake my head and continue. Then I realize that I had parked on the wrong side of the shopping center from the store I was going to. I do the ‘walk of shame’ back and get back in my car.

Eesh, talk about hanging your head.

As I’m driving to the other side, I see shoulder-shrug-lady about to cross in the same way that I had. Not proud of this but I absolutely FLOORED the accelerator so she couldn’t cross. She jumped back in disgust, but didn’t realize it was me… yet. So I stopped my car in front of her and gave her the most pronounced shoulder-shrug while mimicking her smile.

Sometimes, revenge is a dish best served by holding up a mirror.

She actually laughed in disbelief, and my food tasted better the rest of that day.

This pedestrian definitely got petty.

How do the comments feel about this little act of vengeance?

This commenter says when someone almost hits them, they hit back.

This person says nobody has manners like they used to.

Another commenter says, just give them the death stare.

This person gives a good reason to respect your elders.

This person had a similar encounter on their way to THE LITERAL HOSPITAL.

This pedestrian double-crossed their crosswalk enemy, and got the last laugh.

