A Romanian Cab Driver Insulted Her In His Native Language, But She Got The Last Laugh Because She Used The Same Language To Mock Him

This is a good story, folks!

It comes to us from the pages of Reddit and it goes to show you that none of us should ever assume anything about anyone…EVER.

Just trust me on this one, okay?

Read this woman’s story below and see how a cab driver who thought he was clever saw it all blow up in his face.

Cab driver rips me to shreds, thinking I can’t understand him—but I can. “This happened several years ago, a few months after I had moved to Chicago. I had moved there from Romania, where I’d been living and going to school. Love Romania, people are great, drop what you’re doing and visit. Anyway, while I was there, due to my living situation, I had to learn the language fast and thoroughly–not many people around me spoke English, outside of the uni I was at.

Hey, what do you know?!?!

So fast forward to the few months after I arrived in Chicago. Imagine my surprise when the driver of the Uber I had ordered appeared to have a Romanian name. The area had a lot of Eastern Europeans so I guess it shouldn’t have been so surprising. I was really excited to talk to him and make sure I wasn’t getting rusty, maybe make a friend. Up pulls the guy, I get in, he greets me but he appears to be on the phone with a buddy/family member, so I just sit quietly in the back, listening in a bit. The person on the other end asks if the driver is getting off work soon. He responded with something like the following: “No, I still have a few hours left, then I’ll go home. Right now I have someone in the car. God, I can’t stand this country, the women here are so fat and ugly. At least this one has a nice chest but why can’t she lose some weight?”

Oh, boy…

And he goes on and on about all the problems with me and other American women. Now I’ve always been a bit on the chunky side and you best believe the Romanians loved to comment on it so I was used to it. But I was a bit shocked that this guy was going off like that. Anyway, I’m just kinda sitting bemused in the back seat as we near my destination. Then I tell him, in Romanian, with all my might trying to pull off the distinct accent of the region I had been living in: “Can you just pull over there, on the right?”

Say what?!?!?!

I swear this guy’s head did the Exorcist girl head move and he turned a shade of red I have seen nowhere else in nature. He didn’t say anything, just pulled over. When I got out I said thanks and added: “You’re not attractive and you’re also fat so maybe you shouldn’t make comments like that.” I have never again reached such levels of self pride.”

This is a perfect example of why you should never assume ANYTHING!

Will people never learn?

