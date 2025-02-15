A Rude Customer Demanded Faster Service From A Trainee, But She Got The Slowest Checkout Of Her Life Instead

Training on a new job can be overwhelming, especially when dealing with impatient customers.

Unfortunately for one demanding woman, she picked the wrong day to rush a trainee still getting the hang of things — because, as it turns out, they had all the time in the world!

She Demanded I Hurry Up! When I worked for a resort one year, they became short on cashiers. My managers noticed that I was fast at whatever tasks I was given, so they made the glorious decision to have me trained on the cash register.

Oh joy! I wasn’t happy but had no choice. My co-worker, T, was tasked with training me. T was a slightly older male who was very goofy, funny, and always inappropriately hit on me. My managers gave me an “I’m Earning My Ears” tag to put over my name tag so guests would know I was in training.

T and I headed to the dining area, and my cashier training began. Like many resorts, this one had multiple restaurants or bays to eat at, each serving different things. It also had a bakery/store, which made the register item list quite long and divided over five pages. T said I would eventually memorize where everything was as I got better. Things were going well, and I was progressing nicely.

Most guests were quite reasonable and understanding when they realized I was still learning. Some even gave words of encouragement, which I appreciated greatly. But then, a thin woman with a pointy nose and a frown walked into my line.

She had quite a few items, including food and non-food items I wasn’t familiar with. The merchandise items, such as mugs and plastic decorative cups, were in a different location from the food items, so T had to point them out to me.

He then returned to the main page and had me do the steps by myself. The woman let out an exasperated breath. T and I turned to look at her. Woman: Can you HURRY up?! 😤 Me: I apologize, I’m training. Woman: I don’t care! I have other things to do!

Well, my petty box was immediately turned to “on” as I grabbed her first item. I sloooowly scanned it. I grabbed the mug, turning it over ever so slowly to find the price. Like a paralyzed slug, I slowly found the proper merchandise page and rang up the item.

The woman’s face turned a brilliant shade of red while T struggled to suppress his laughter. When possible, I kept eye contact with her as I took my sweet time ringing up each of her items like a blind sloth. She was seething as I narrowed my gaze before giving her the total.

She angrily threw her card down on the counter. I picked it up, taking my time completing the transaction before tossing the card and receipt back on the counter. Me: Have a magical day! ☺️ Woman: 😡 T: 😂

