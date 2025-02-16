A Scammer Tried To Trick Him Into Sending Money, So He Pretended To Be Twelve Different People And Strung Him Along For An Entire Year

Scammers waste people’s time every day, but sometimes, they mess with the wrong person.

So, what would you do if someone tried to trick you into sending them money, even after their scam had already failed?

Would you stop answering their calls?

Or would you turn the tables on them and see how far you can take it?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this exact predicament and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

Scammer wasted 5 minutes of my time. Pranked him for an entire year. Someone tried to pull an eBay refund scam on me; eBay and PayPal immediately spotted it and reversed the charge. But then he called me directly and told me they were wrong, and I still needed to give him money, even providing a fake tracking number. I saw this as an excellent opportunity to mess with him. So I told him I would send him a very valuable package, but he just needed to call back in a few days. A few days later, he called back, and I, unfortunately, passed away. So he spoke with my manager (me). And over the course of a year, he ended up speaking with 12 different people (all me) at a fake company.

No matter what, he kept calling back.

Every time he called, I made things more absurd, assuming he would hang up on me. He ended up sticking with it for AN ENTIRE YEAR. I was even doing celebrity impressions, and I stopped giving them fake names. Some of them were just the names of the celebrities like Michael Caine and Jeff Goldblum. I’ll never understand why it took so long for him to give up. I guess he was willing to endure anything for that non-existent package.

Wow! Maybe he was having fun with it too.

