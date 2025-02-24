February 24, 2025 at 12:49 pm

A Shopper Said That Walmart’s bettergoods Food Brand Is The Same As Great Value

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@realslimchayd

Could it be true…?

A TikTokker named Chayd posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers that she believes the bettergoods and Great Value brands sold at Walmart stores are one and the same.

She said, “Y’all know bettergoods is a Walmart brand right? bettergoods, that brand that we all love and freaking adore, that’s Great Value.”

Chayd continued, “They added a few more ingredients and little tweaks. New packaging, baby.”

She added, “Walmart did they big marketing. bettergoods is Great Value.”

Chayd might be on to something here…

Here’s the video.

@realslimchayd

I loved great value anyway 😂🥰 #bettergoods #greatvalue #walmart #food #marketing

♬ original sound – C H A Y D

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer is a big fan.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

She’s made up her mind about this issue.

