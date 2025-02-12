A Temporary Security Guard Gig Seemed Absolutely Fantastic, But When This Prospective Employee Showed Up For the Interview Things Got Very Weird, Very Fast

The job market is tough.

More and more people are turning to the gig economy for opportunities to make ends meet.

But not all gigs are created equal. In fact some…might not be gigs at all.

Just listen to this truly bizarre story from TikTok user @Homer4400.

“So I just got out of this interview right now,” he begins. “It was supposed to be some sort of rent a cop at, like, a convention center.”

By that he means a temp security guard position. The kind of thing companies do need from time to time for large events.

“But what caught my eye, it was supposed to be $1,000 a day paid. $1,000 a day, daily paid. And I was like, it’s too good to be true.”

Given that security guards generally make around $15/hour, yes, this is way too good to be true.

“So I show up to this office place right here, and there was, like, ten dudes. There were, like, 6’5 beef buffy dudes with, like, this camera and all this on them.”

I know this isn’t the point of the story, but the fact that he described them as “beef” and “buffy” rather than “buff” and “beefy” is delightful and gives me an idea for a band name.

“I was like, ‘yo, what am I walking into right now?'”

“He shook my hand. I was like, dude, just about broke my hand. And I was like […] ‘I’m coming to interview for the security little job. You know, I’m supposed to wear a vest and all that.’ He was like, ‘oh, yeah, yeah, yeah. You’re on. You start tomorrow. You’ll make your first mission tomorrow.’ I was like, ‘what the – mission? What are you talking about?'”

That feeling when you got the job and you’re suddenly not sure you want it.

“Dude, they took my phone, too. They took my phone. And I don’t know what they did. They put a passcode on my phone.

When I got it back, I was like, yo, what the – what’s the code on my phone?

He was like, ‘oh, blah, blah, blah.’

I was like, ‘why did you touch my phone?’

He was like, ‘so?’

It was weird as ****.”

One might think that would be the end of things, but…

“I was like, ‘um, so what’s up with the job? Do I come start tomorrow? Whatever?’ He’s like, ‘yeah, no, my guy’s gonna bring your gear tomorrow.’ I was like, ‘what gear?’ He was like, ‘you – you’ll figure out more tomorrow on your first mission.’ I was like, ‘yeah, no, not doing anything like that.’ He was like, ‘he’ll bring your first paycheck tomorrow as well.’ I was like, ‘yo, that’s weird, yo.'”

“Weird” might be an understatement.

“So you gotta be careful what kind of jobs you put in on Craigslist.”

The comment section tried to make sense of it all.

Some thought it was a scheme to frame a patsy:

Or it’s just a spyware scheme?

If not straight up identity theft:

But you gotta admit…we all wish we could know what happens next:

To be absolutely clear, never do this or anything like this. For the plot or otherwise. The plot is not worth it.

