A Walmart Employee Talked About An Unruly Customer Who Drove Him Nuts. – ‘I’m this close to switching to Target.’

Customer service work isn’t for the weak, my friends!

And this Walmart employee finally had enough.

His name is Deerick and he took to TikTok to complain about a customer whose behavior pushed him to the edge.

He told viewers, “I’m this close to switching to Target because at least the customers over there are more civilized than the ones here.”

Deerick said a customer stopped him in the store and took him to the section with Christmas decorations, which were marked as 75% off.

The woman said, “Then why everything that I got in my cart is overpriced?”

Deerick told the woman he didn’t have an answer because he works in the back of the store. He rang up her items with an employee device and said that everything was discounted, but not at 75%.

She told him, “Pull out your phone and help me change the price.”

Deerick replied, “Ma’am, I can’t just pull out my phone and change the price of the item.”

The woman persisted and Deerick told her, “Ma’am, first of all I was supposed to be on my lunch [break]…”

