A Walmart Shopper Showed Viewers The Haul She Got During A Clearance Sale Even As Workers Tried To Put Sale Items In The Back Of The Store

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, it sounds like the woman you’re about to hear from had a pretty good shopping trip…

But it could have been better.

Her name is Tay and she told TikTok viewers about the experience she had shopping at a Walmart store during a 90% clearance sale.

Tay was excited about some of the clearance deals she found, including Native body wash and deodorant.

She also found pillows on sale for $1 each.

And then things took a strange turn…

Tay told viewers, “They just told me that they put everything in the back. They’re not allowing people to buy it at that much of a discount. I hope they don’t throw all that away.”

She kept looking for clearance items that hadn’t been put away yet and she ended up loading up on goodies.

Check out the video.

@queentayshops

#clearancehunter #clearance #walmart #walmartfinds #christmasclearance

♬ original sound – Queen Tay | thrifty shopping

Tay posted a follow-up video and talked about her big shopping day that included stopping at different Walmart locations.

Check out what she had to say.

@queentayshops

#clearancehunter #walmart #clearance #walmartfinds #christmasclearance

♬ original sound – Queen Tay | thrifty shopping

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person spoke up.

That doesn’t sound like a good business decision!

