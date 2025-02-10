After Accidently Spilling A Container Of Yogurt On The Floor At A Supermarket, The Customer Behind Her Said She Should Have Thrown The Container Away Rather Than Getting An Employee To Clean The Area

When you accidentally drop something at a supermarket, the employees should be notified to come and clean things up.

What would you do if a customer said that you should have cleaned the spill on your own.

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she isn’t sure what her responsibility should have been.

AITA for not throwing away the yogurt I dropped? I was in the self checkout lineup with my cart when a full sized container of yogurt fell out and smashed open on the floor. There was maybe a bit under a foot of splatter from the container.

The line is sandwiched between two shelves and the spill was closer to the side than the middle. I didn’t really know what to do so I moved the yogurt container as far to the side as I could with my foot and then left my cart to go find an employee to tell them about it.

As soon as I start walking away a guy that was behind me said something like “wow, you’re not going to throw that away?” To which I just replied “I’m going to ask someone to clean it up.” He just went in front of me in the line at this point and I walked a few feet to a worker and told them about the spill.

I generally try to be as courteous in grocery stores as possible so I’m wondering now if I should have picked up the container since I did know that there was garbage cans very close by in the self checkout. I just didn’t want yogurt all over my hands. AITA?

She did the right thing.

And honestly it was none of that other customer’s business.

