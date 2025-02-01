After His Dad Cheated On His Mom And Left The Family, He Doesn’t Want Him To Share Their Family Tattoo

It is fairly common for siblings who are close to get matching tattoos as a fun way to bond together as adults.

What would you do if your father, who had recently divorced your mom after cheating, asked for the design to get a tattoo that matches the one you and your brother have?

That is the situation the son in this story is in, and he isn’t sure if he should just give him the design to keep the peace, or tell him no.

AITA for not giving my dad my sibling tattoo design so he can also get it? For context my older brother and I got matching Star Wars lightsaber tattoos, they are in the same spot but different colors and handles. They have a lot of meaning to me and his bonding growing up.

We got them back is 2018. Since then my dad and mom have begun the process to a very messy divorce – long story short he cheated (again) and as his own children were now all -about- to graduate high school he didn’t think twice about getting up and leaving to start a new family. A whole lot of drama unfolded which led to my brother tearing him a new one via phone call and completely cutting contact.

This could honestly be a whole thing on its own in terms of a post. My sister and mom moved in with me and to keep the peace for my mother during this process I have been answering phone calls and messages from my dad, more out obligation than desire to have contact. Fast forward to right before Christmas and my sister and I got trapped into a much too lengthy lunch we weren’t anticipating. After a long and very apparent forced conversation he asked to see my tattoo.

He has asked me to create a matching one for him (just changing the color and handle) so he can get it tattooed as well. He wants it in the same spot as well. At this my sister and I made heavy eye contact since her and I though it was a little crazy. He had said for years he didn’t want to get another tattoo when he was with my mom so it was a little out of nowhere. My sister hasn’t gotten this tattoo and wasn’t sure she wanted to get it to join the sibling grouping but definitely doesn’t want it if he gets it. I know this doesn’t change the meaning or significance of my brother and I having the tattoo.

It’s not a big deal to design it either since all I did for my brothers and I in terms of sketch for the artists was just show the handle and the roughs of the watercolor effect we agreed we wanted. I did tell my brother but didn’t get much opinion other than a disbelieving chortle. Should I just suck it up and continue to keep the peace and send him the drawings? AITA?

