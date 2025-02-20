After Trying On A New Pair Of Pants And Seeing That They Don’t Fit, This Woman’s Friend Wanted To Try Them On, But She Said No Because She Didn’t Want Her Friend To Have Them

Finding clothes that fit correctly can be a challenge for many people, especially when shopping online.

What would you do if you ordered a great pair of pants, but they didn’t fit right, so you wanted to sell them online, but instead your friend wanted to buy them from you?

That is what is happening to the woman in this story, and she doesn’t want to sell them to the friend because she would feel bad every time she saw the pants.

Check it out.

AITA for not letting my friend try on my pants? I (24f) bought some pants a couple of months back from an online thrifting website. The pants are unique and I paid a reasonable amount for them. I asked for the measurements and they should fit my size.

Let’s hope they fit!

I was super excited to receive them. I’ve struggled my whole life finding pants that fit my body type and this time yet again they didn’t fit around my hips. My friend (25f) is smaller than me.

That is very nice of her.

I’ve given her pants and other clothes before I couldn’t fit. Not that long ago I gave her some unique pants again found thrifting online and they fit her perfectly. She got to buy them for a cheap price. She loved them and wore them often and it honestly hurt to see the pants I was so excited to fit me actually fit her. So, this time around I got some pants that of course yet again are too small.

They are her pants, she can do what she wants.

Instead of showing them to my friend first, because she’s a smaller fit, I decided to put them on sale online instead. I showed her my profile on the online thrifting website and she saw the pants and she now insists on trying them on. I’m well aware that I’m playing into my insecurities and my jealousy when telling her that I’d rather sell them online for a stranger to wear them instead of her, because it hurts too much to see her wear the pants I got excited would fit me.

She really is being insecure, but that is ok sometimes.

I have explained this to her and she’s thinks I’m being very unreasonable. So, am I wrong for not letting my friend try the pants I recently bought – instead I want to sell them online? Am I playing too much into my insecurities – should I let her try the pants and let her buy them if they fit? AITA?

Honestly, maybe she needs to get over the insecurities and allow her friend to buy them.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about this.

Here is someone who thinks she is too attached to clothing.

This person thinks she should let her friend buy the pants.

This person says it is weird that she made it a point to show the pants.

This commenter says this is unhealthy behavior.

This person says she bought them and can do what she wants.

She needs to work on her body image issues.

Hopefully she doesn’t start losing friends first.

