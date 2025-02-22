After Warning Her Twice, The 13-Year Old Guest Of This Host Still Ordered The Spiciest Item On The Menu, But Started Crying After The First Bite

Spicy food is not the same everywhere in the world, so you have to be careful when ordering to ensure you don’t get anything that is too spicy for your pallet.

What would you do if you had a 13-year old guest from another country who wanted to try the spiciest option on the menu even after you warned her twice?

That is what happened to the host in this story, so he let her try the food, which was way to hot for her and now she and her father are upset.

AITA for not putting in more effort to dissuade the kid from eating very spicy food? My (21m) dad’s business counterpart ‘Steve’ is currently in our country on a trip. He also brought his daughter ‘Emma’(13). Initially, Dad wanted my sister (18) to take the kid sightseeing but my sister shook her head and said her English isn’t good enough, and that she wouldn’t be able to hold an interesting conversation with her. So, my dad and his counterpart gave me that task instead. I felt obligated to inform Steve our AQI is 154 so he can decide if he wants me to take the kid to see one of our temples outdoors (we have beautiful Buddhist temples) or to an indoors museum instead.

He picked the latter so I took her to a National Museum. Later I took Emma to the mall where we had dinner at a nice restaurant. This is where the problem is. Our curry is very spicy. It’s a staple of our cuisine. The restaurant has this sort of chart where one chili is mild and five chilies means extremely spicy.

My mom always pick five chilies and then tells the waiter to tell the chef to go extra spicy, while the most I ever took is three chilies. And that was only in an ill-conceived attempt to impress a girl. Emma saw me pick one chili and asked how spicy can it be. Then she picked five.

I told her ‘That’s a very bad idea.’ She insisted. I told her ‘I’m telling you. It’s way too spicy.’ But she said she can take it. She spat out the first bite and got teary eyed. I quickly ordered coconut water; it’s how my mom taught me to sooth my mouth from the burning sensation.

Later let her pick another dish and a dessert. She was quite mad and so was her dad when she told him. He said that as an adult I shouldn’t have let her do something so foolish. AITA?

