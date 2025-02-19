An Administrator Walked Into The Main Office And Complained Over The Radio That No One Was There, But She Responded Right In Front Of Him Proving Him Wrong

Some people are so caught up in their own arrogance that they fail to see what’s right in front of them… literally!

So, what would you do if your boss walked into the office, ignored your presence completely, and loudly criticized the entire staff for being absent?

Would you let them continue embarrassing themselves?

Or would you make sure they discovered their mistake in real time?

In today’s story, one school employee finds herself in this exact same situation.

Here’s what she did.

The day I was invisible Years ago, I worked at a public school. The district assigned us a temporary administrator, a man who knew what was wrong with everyone and everything and just how to fix it all. He drove us up the wall. I spent his entire time with us, making bets on who would be the first to cram him into a locker. One thing he hated was how other people would go to deal with things, leaving the “command center” (the office) instead of “commanding.” One day, he walked into the office, and the receptionist was in the restroom, the principal was in a meeting, and the office manager had gone to look at something.

Apparently, he didn’t see her at all.

I, the registrar, was working head down at my desk. That man walked into the middle of the room and announced on the radio (to 15 people, criticizing all of them including the principal in her meeting). “This office is completely empty! What if a parent walked in?” He was five feet from me. I picked up my radio and said to him and 15 other people, “Dr. ___, I’m right here. Hi! Your glasses are on your head, sir.” Small, but VERY satisfying.

Yikes! Now, that’s embarrassing!

Let’s check out what the fine folks over at Reddit had to say about this story.

He definitely didn’t see that coming.

Maybe next time, he won’t walk into a room and jump to such a quick conclusion.

