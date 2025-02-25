An Amazon Driver Got His Delivery Truck Stuck In A Customer’s Driveway

Whoopsy daisy!

A woman named Amy took to TikTok to show viewers the mishap an Amazon driver had in her driveway.

Amy told viewers, “Apparently the Amazon driver is stuck in our driveway. We’ve had some snow, so let’s go see what’s going on.”

She added, “Apparently the driver is completely stuck, so let’s see if I can help them.”

Amy spoke to the driver and said she was welcome to wait in her house, but the Amazon worker said she was fine and that she had heat and water.

Amy continued, “Amazon truck is still stuck. It’s been several hours now. I feel bad for the person. I have offered a bunch of times, like, ‘Come inside. We don’t have any food because I don’t cook right now because it’s snowing, but you know I could get you some ice cream, or something.’ And she said no, she’s fine.”

At the end of the video, Amy joked, “It would be wrong to rob an Amazon truck, right?”

I wonder if the driver ever got out of that driveway…

