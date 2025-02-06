An Appliance Expert Warned About Using Laundry Detergent Pods

Are washing machine pods the way to go when it comes to doing your laundry?

Well, according to the appliance expert you’re about to hear from in a viral TikTok video, the answer is a resounding NO.

The man told viewers, “For the love of God, please tell me you’re not using these types of pods in your washing machine. If you are using these pods, or you’re using something similar, let’s say something like liquid detergent, then you are in for a serious disaster.”

He continued, “The only thing beneficial about these pods is watching them break down in extremely hot water, because it doesn’t work any other way too quickly. Do a YouTube search, and you will see hundreds if not thousands of people complaining that these pods do not break down in their washing machines.”

The man showed viewers the inside of a washing machine and said, “That is exactly why I take these machines apart, so I can show you the detrimental side effects of liquid detergent pods. This is what it does to your washing machine on the inside, and it does this to all washing machines.”

He added, “So if you want to save your washing machine, be sure to check out something like these dissolving laundry sheets.”

Take a look at the video.

