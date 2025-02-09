‘I literally felt like I was losing my mind.’ – An iPhone User Offered A Tip So People Don’t Sleep Through Their Alarms

It’s something we’ve all had to deal with at one point or another…

I’m talking about sleeping through alarms!

But a TikTok user named Betsy wants us to put those days behind us forever!

She posted a video and shared a hack for people who are prone to doing this.

Betsy said, “If you have an iPhone and you’ve recently been sleeping through your alarms, watch this video.”

She continued, “Go into Settings and at the top of the Settings, search ‘Attention Aware’ features, and shut this little toggle off. Apparently, with the new update, Apple thought it was cute to silence some notifications and turn down the volume on certain things, such as alarms.”

Betsy added, “So you’re not delusional. You’re not super tired. And you’re not all of a sudden not able to wake up from your alarms. Most likely, they haven’t been the same volume they have been previously, or it’s not even ringing at all.”

She then said, “I literally felt like I was losing my mind. Luckily, I found it in a comments section, so I’m making this video so other people don’t fall for the same trap.”

Good to know!

Here’s the video.

No more oversleeping, friends!

