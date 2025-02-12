Annoying Salesmen Keep Calling This Man’s New Work Phone, So He Decides To Give Them Another Number To Call

If you get a new cell phone, chances are that number used to belong to someone else.

What’s really annoying is when you keep getting calls for the other person.

In today’s story, one man is dealing with this exact situation, and to make it even worse, the number is his new work number.

Eventually he gets a brilliant idea for double revenge on wrong number callers and another annoying caller.

Let’s see how it all plays out.

Crank caller vs Pushy Salesman So I am a field worker and my company provides me a company phone. I’ve had it for three years. This phone’s number was provided by Verizon Wireless. Apparently the person who had it before me was named (I’ll make one up because I might be identified) Jeter Watts.

Nothing makes the callers stop calling.

Now Jeter gets sales calls 8-10 times a day. No matter what I say, how I answer, or speak, the calls keeps coming for Jeter. I’ve told them it’s a company phone, identified the company, registered the number on the Do Not call list. Nothing works, I still get the calls. The pushy sales guys never believe I’m not Jeter Watts.

This sounds really annoying.

I should also mention that when I call someone the caller ID shows the person I’m calling that Jeter Watts is calling. Neither my companies I.T. department or Verison can change the caller ID. It’s s bit of a joke at the locations I service that Jeter Watts is here or Jeter Watts is calling when it’s just me. Three years of all this.

I’d hate to answer the phone when this guy called.

So, one of my locations got a crank call from one of their customers during my visit. A guy calls and says inappropriate stuff if females answer. It happens several times a day. The location has the caller’s number because early on the guy didn’t have caller ID blocking. The guy called when I was on location and they had me answer.

This is a brilliant idea!

The guy just hangs up when a male answers. When I found out about all this and that they had the number an instant plan came to mind. I’d take the number from the crank caller and give it to the pushy salesman, telling the that this is my, Jeter Watts’ new number.

It seems like it’s working!

I’ve been giving the pushy sales guys the crank caller’s number for two months now. I tell them that is my new number, I talk to them as Jeter, ask them to save number and call me back at the new number. My pushing sales guys calls have reduced to 3-4 per week. I give all of the pushy sales guys the crank callers number. My day is a bit easier, I’ll update next month when I return to the service location and see if their calls have reduced too.

That was almost too easy.

It’s also kind of double revenge since it’s revenge on both the salesmen and the crank caller.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It might actually be Peter.

Yeah, I’m thinking prank call too.

I completely agree!

Here’s how another person handled a similar situation.

This person called the plan “devilish.”

Those callers deserved each other!

It’s kismet.

