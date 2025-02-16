Woman Got Mistreated By Her Exes In The Past, But Now That She’s Grown Up They’re Reaching Out And Trying To Rekindle Things

Dating when you are young can be hard and painful for many different reasons.

What would you do if several of your exes reached out years later trying to rekindle past romance because they were unhappy, but you turned them down because your life was now great?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, and she is glad that she never settled down with the losers of her past, and she knows she will never go back to them.

Not an active revenge I plotted, just how things worked out. Now that we’re in our 30s, exes from long ago are remorseful. I had a rough high school and college experience. A lot of it was due to racism and the fact I’m socially awkward, but I was “conventionally pretty” enough for hormonal boys to want to be around me temporarily. One of my awakening moments was a high school long-term boyfriend whose family was traditionally Italian and didn’t want him with a non-white (didn’t have to be Italian) girl. He didn’t have the guts to break up with me so he started being around other girls and stopped talking to me, hoping I’d get the hint.

I didn’t, and he started telling people he dumped me for being a psycho stalker. He graduated that year, out of sight out of mind. This happened about 15 years ago and I’ve long moved on. He randomly reached out on social media and asked if I ever thought about him, if I miss what we had. I stopped him there but he tried to bring up good times and how he kept love notes I wrote, sent me pics. Lasted about 10 mins before I blocked him. But it felt weirdly good to know I really did “find better” and dodge a bullet. I did a quick scan of his social.

He’s still works at his high school job, never did all those great things he flaunted in my face (only a white girl would be deserving of a future like that with him) and he never left town. By this time, I traveled through the military, had children, started a small business, and now I’m engaged. Another person also reached out saying I’m “the one who got away” because he failed to revealed he had a fiancé, back when we dated for a few weeks in college. I barely remembered him to the point I forgot his name. Another reached out because his wife had no *** drive and compared it to mine (disgusting, first of all) and insinuated picking up where we left off. I learned I was the rebound of yet another.

I had a crush on a Peruvian guy who led me on forever but he exclusively dated white girls and stated so when he rejected me. Also wanted to rekindle “a friendship” and apologized for how he treated me, but I have no interest anymore. It’s so funny how people who made me question my self-worth through the sensitive years of my life feel alone now or feel unhappy in their current romantic lives. Now they want to reach out to someone who would’ve done anything for them back then. I know teenagers don’t want to think about long-term, but I was faithful and loyal. Once I sought therapy for my self confidence and depression, I moved on quickly since I realized I did nothing wrong. Loving someone too hard was never a sin. Been with my fiancé for three years now, about to have another child, and he still tells me he’s glad he waited for me and never settled.

I always felt people in my past settled for me or I was a second best option. I believed it so for long. I didn’t have to lift a finger for this revenge. Youth, beauty, fun, all that fades or gets numbing. They all got what they deserved.

The best revenge is a life well lived.

