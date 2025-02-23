Boss Demanded To Be CC’d On Every Email, So The Office Flooded His Inbox Until He Couldn’t Take It Anymore

Some bosses don’t realize what they’re asking for until it’s too late.

So, what would you do if your boss wanted to be cc’d on every email but never considered how much that actually meant?

Would you try to filter out the unimportant ones?

Or would you take them at their word?

In the following story, employees at one business find themselves facing this exact situation with their boss.

Here’s what they did.

“Please cc the boss on all emails” Our company’s owner is a great guy but can be ornery. Last week, he complained about how he rarely gets emails anymore and would like to be included in messages sent to department heads. Cue, our head accountant, who initially included him in just invoices, is now sending all chat messages through email. Whats for lunch? Cc the boss.

The boss was not impressed.

There’s cake in the break room, cc the boss. Now, Everyone has clued in, sending memes, lunch coupons, etc. Our boss has been out of the office this week, and we got a message this morning: “If I get one more unnecessary email, I’m destroying the ice machine.” My supervisor replies with a minion meme.

Too funny! At least they followed directions!

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit relate to this story.

Here’s someone who wishes they did more with computers at work.

Read receipts are the worst!

This person dealt with a similar situation.

This COO made the same mistake.

Talk about instant regret!

Emails are one of those things you miss until you start getting them again!

