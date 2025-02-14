Boss Forced Employee To Work While He Was Sick, So The Employee Showed Up For Work And Proved Why He Needed To Go Home

Some bosses don’t care about anything but their business.

This young lad shares that he was working at a fast food restaurant but called in sick.

His boss didn’t allow him to skip work, so he went in and made his boss regret not letting him stay home.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Want me to come in to work while throwing up? Ok. I (14M) work at a crappy fast food place, and because of my age, I sadly can’t get a different job yet. A couple of days ago, I was throwing up a lot. I had to work 5 pm til midnight, and I had already called out this month.

This guy called his boss and told him he couldn’t come in.

I called my boss, telling him I couldn’t come in because I was throwing up. His exact words were: “We have plenty of trashcans and a bathroom. See you at 5.” Then he hung up.

He went to work despite not feeling well.

I was very mad, but I’m also a very petty person. So I thought, “Ok, bet.” And went to work. I was obviously not feeling well. Everyone could tell when I got there.

He threw up on his boss’s shoes.

My boss put me on the line (food making) and told me to push through it. I worked for about 30 minutes before I started getting nauseous. I waited until right before I was about to puke. Then, I ran to my boss, hunched over, and threw up right on his shoes.

His boss finally sent him home.

Multiple customers saw this and started gagging. I looked up at my boss, smiled, and said: “I couldn’t make it to a trash can. Sorry.” Let’s just say he allowed me to go home.

OMG! That was funny and genius. You definitely shouldn’t be working with food if you’re feeling sick!

Let’s find out what others have to say on Reddit.

This person shares their honest opinion.

That’s so messed up, says this person.

This user thinks it was fantastic malicious compliance.

While this person says the manager deserved it.

Finally, this person thinks the manager is horrible.

Some lessons are learned the hard and messy way.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.