Boss Prohibited Him From Leaving Work 5 Minutes Early, So He Decided To Stay In The Office Longer And Constantly Charge Them Overtime

Leaving the office a few minutes early to catch a ride seems reasonable.

In this story, this employee was initially allowed to leave work 5 minutes early to catch the train.

However, a higher-up told him to stop.

So, he did… but he also started doing something else.

Read the story below and find out what he’s doing.

Leaving 5 mins early is too much? Okay! I know leaving 5 minutes early is sort of a privilege, but I had gotten approval for this from my manager and her direct boss. I leave 5 minutes early to catch an earlier train. This will get me home 40 minutes earlier than the next train.

This man’s boss and her boss allowed him to leave 5 minutes early.

I had informed my boss and her boss of this two weeks prior. And they both said yes. I’ve been taking this train since January.

Suddenly, he was instructed to stop leaving early.

Fast forward to today, and all of a sudden my manager tells me I cannot leave early anymore because she has gotten in trouble for it. I found this weird because both her and her direct boss had given me the approval already. And it’s been good for months with no issue.

Apparently, it was one of the higher-ups’ decision.

I then found out something from a co-worker. A higher up in a totally different department happened to catch wind that I was leaving early and told my manager to stop letting me leave early because “I’m not special and shouldn’t be able to leave early” to catch a better train for myself.

So, he decided to leave 15 minutes later.

What really is the kicker here is that I come in 10 to 15 minutes early everyday. And I am never late. But apparently 5 minutes is too much of an ask.

He now charges his early start and late exit as overtime.

So instead of leaving 5 mins early, I am now leaving 15 minutes later. This doesn’t effect me in any way because the next train doesn’t come for a while.

So now, I’m racking 2.5 hours of OT every week between the time I come in early and stay late for pretty much no downside on my end because I’d spend that time waiting at the station regardless!

It makes for a longer day this way, but at least he’s making more money!

This is a great example of a bad management decision.

