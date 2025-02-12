Boyfriend Demands Woman’s Salty Licorice, And When She Gifts Him A Big Bag His Reaction Is Priceless

Petty couple fights — we all have them! But they’re not all as funny or petty is this couple’s!

Boyfriend vs. a bag of salty licorice. This is a really silly story that I just remembered and I thought maybe people here would think it’s funny. This story includes my now ex-boyfriend, though we are still close friends. One morning, he woke up before I did and, for some reason, he was incredibly grumpy. Happens to the best of us, and I’m not bothered by it, because it’s just him getting annoyed over really silly things, and we always laugh about it later.

On this particular morning, he spotted some food on the counter that I hadn’t touched in a while. This included a bag of “double salty” licorice. If you’re a Dutch person, you know exactly what I’m talking about. For non-Dutch people, think of the saltiest licorice ever, to the point where you feel your cheeks tensing up. It’s an acquired taste, but I like it.

Now, I have been with this man for three years, and not once in that time did he voluntarily eat any type of licorice. If he bought a bag of candy that has any licorice in it, he would give it to me. He even has these lemon ice creams that he loves, which are on a stick of licorice rather than wood. He always gives those to me. He has never liked licorice and especially not the really salty ones. He even said that to me on numerous occasions. He definitely does not like licorice.

Yet for some reason, this particular morning, he’d decided that he wanted the bag of salty licorice and pretty much demanded it. I said no, knowing he doesn’t like it and also because it’s mine, and he got really annoyed at me. I told him he doesn’t like salty licorice, so I am not giving it to him. He claimed that he loves licorice and refused to give in. I still said no, and he went to work. I had to hold in my laughter the whole time.

Naturally, I went to the store and bought the biggest bag of the saltiest licorice I could find, which was not cheap, but totally worth it. When he got back home, I told him I had a present for him and I, of course, gave him the bag of licorice.

He pretended to be happy with it and continued to say he loves salty licorice, until I gave him “that look” and told him to stop being stubborn, because I know he doesn’t like it. He eventually admitted that he indeed doesn’t like it. I jokingly said he had to eat the whole bag now, since he’d been so stubborn about it all day.

My ex-boyfriend agreed, and so I spent the rest of the day reminding him to “be grateful for my gift,” and he gave me a guilty look every time I brought it up, like I’d just caught him doing something. Halfway through the bag, he had to give up. Just to clarify, it was all in good fun and after he finally admitted that he doesn’t like salty licorice, we both laughed every time I “made” him eat some. I do still occasionally bring it up to tease him, of course. He hasn’t made any more claims about liking something he doesn’t like since then.

