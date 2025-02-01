Bride And Groom Exclude His Sister And Nephew From The Wedding Party After She Sided With His Ex

Planning a wedding is not always easy, especially when there are certain people you don’t want involved.

So, what would you do if you were planning your big day and a family member expected to be included despite past tensions? Would you include them to keep the peace? Or would you stand firm to avoid unnecessary drama?

In today’s story, one couple must make this exact decision with the groom’s sister and nephew. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not having my fiancé’s sister/nephew involved in our wedding? My fiancé and I have been engaged for a year and are getting married in 6 months. When we got engaged, his sister (32 y/o) cried on the phone, asking why me and why not his ex-girlfriend (shorter term, broke up 3 years ago…) When this happened, I knew we didn’t have her support. Then, his ex-girlfriend and sister suddenly began engaging with each other’s FB & IG. I am big on loyalty and know my brother or sister would never do that to us. In the meantime, we’ve asked my brother’s daughter to be our flower girl, as we are very close.

However, we’ve discussed my fiancé’s sister not being a bridesmaid (we don’t talk unless I initiate it) and her son (5 y/o) not being the ring bearer. The son did nothing, but we aren’t close to them at all and don’t see them except 2-3x a year. We don’t want the drama that comes with her involved heavily in OUR wedding day. His mom is a bit shocked. My family understands, though, and they are the ones fronting the bill. My brother will handle the rings instead and walk down with his daughter. AITA?

There’s nothing wrong with leaving her out of the wedding party. In fact, most people would probably do just that, given her history.

