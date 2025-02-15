Bride Decides To Save Some Of Her Wedding Money For The Future Instead Of Planning An Elaborate Event, But Her Fiancé Thinks She’s Being Greedy By Not Spending It On What It Was Intended For

A wedding is a very special event, but blink and it’s over.

If you had the option of having a huge, elaborate wedding or having a smaller wedding and saving some money for the future, which would you choose?

The engaged couple in today’s story can’t agree on the answer to this question, and the bride isn’t sure what to do.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for being “Greedy and Rude” while planning my wedding? I (28F) and my fiancé (36M) are planning our wedding, and last night he accused me of being “greedy and rude.” Background: I come from a wealthy family and have worked hard to manage finances responsibly. My father has given each daughter $120K for their wedding. My sisters used all of it for their weddings, but I asked to use $70K for the wedding and $10K for a honeymoon, saving $40K to help with future children’s expenses.

She really thought through the decision.

My dad agreed to this plan, but only if I could make the wedding work with that budget. I didn’t make this decision lightly. When I first got engaged five months ago, I considered using the full amount for a European wedding, but I realized I didn’t want to prioritize that. A wedding is one day, and securing our future financial stability seemed more important.

She feels overwhelmed, and her fiancé isn’t helping.

My fiancé has been patient but has accused me of delaying the wedding due to indecisiveness, though I’m just overwhelmed by spending so much on one day and managing everything else. Last night, I asked him to help review venues for a tour we’re doing Monday. He rushed through options, and I started to cry from stress. I also wanted to vet the venues’ prices before booking, but this frustrated him.

Her fiancé wants a bigger, more elaborate wedding than she does.

He said I was rude for not wanting to use all the money for a wedding he would love, claiming that going over budget was fine because this was our most important day. He has always dreamed of a grand wedding with lots of guests. He criticized the venue I liked, an old library that only seats 180 and fits our budget. He said I was being rude by limiting my guest list to 60 people so he could invite 120 of his family.

She’s second guessing her decision.

He also accused me of being “greedy” for wanting to save the leftover money and said I looked like I was hoarding it. He argued that since we are financially well-off, I shouldn’t worry about saving for future children. He also mentioned that our wedding planner had supposedly said I was being greedy, though he later admitted to making that up to show me how rude I was being. I thought I was being fiscally responsible by saving the extra money, but now I’m questioning if I’ve made the right decision. AITA?

She is being fiscally responsible. Her fiancé is the greedy one.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

They need to go to premarital counseling.

It really does seem like he only sees her money.

He should contribute to the wedding budget.

This reader also thinks $120,000 is a LOT to spend on a wedding.

This might not be the right guy for her.

She’s not being greedy at all.

But she would be silly to ignore all of these waving red flags.

