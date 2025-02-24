Brother Shares A Computer With His Sister Who Likes To Write Fan Fiction, So One Day When She Walks Away From The Computer, He Modifies The Story She Wrote

Sharing often does not come easily to siblings.

In today’s story, a brother and sister have to share a computer.

When the sister kicks the brother off the computer so she can use it, the brother waits for her to walk so he can change something on the computer.

Let’s see how it all plays out.

I got revenge on my sister. So we have a family computer. Me and my sister are the only ones that use it, as other family members have they’re own computers. Now I LOVE playing games, as my username implies. But my sister is big on Tumblr and musicals to the point that she writes fanfic. That’s where things get crazy.

It’s a battle for who gets to use the computer.

While I’m happily and calmly playing something like TF2 or Fortnite, She kicks me off to write fanfic, and our mom supports that. Now for revenge. �� It’s not uncommon she go’s to the bathroom. With MS Word open. You can see where I’m going with this.

His sister has no idea what he did.

I hop on and go a chapter or two back. and rewrite 3 paragraphs. All stuff like: “She fought the mutated lemon with the power of potatoes. The potato meme is crowned king once more!”. Day’s later, I was on my Xbox one playing Red Dead Redemption II, and I over hear my sister saying to my mom “Ever since I released my new chapter, I’ve been getting comments saying it was funny! I made it the most non-comical thing ever!”. I smiled a looooooooooooooong time.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person also had to share a computer with a sibling.

Here’s the perspective of someone who used to write fanfics.

