Client Told A Concrete Company That They Were Working Too Fast And It Was Unsafe, So They Slowed Everything Down To A Crawl And Billed Them For The Extra Time

As a contractor, you often have to do work according to your customer’s specifications, even if they don’t make much sense.

What would you do if a customer demanded that you work slower because they wanted to make sure everything was safe?

That is what happened to the concrete cutters in this story, so they did everything as slowly as possible and billed the customer for every minute.

We are working too fast? Okay, we will slow down for you. This happened about 2 years ago. I work in construction but more specifically I cut concrete. A lot of people aren’t familiar with my job but all you really need to know is that I dont pour any concrete. I use big diesel and hydraulic powered saws to cut and remove it. I work at a relatively small company (15 employees) and we are THE company to use for concrete cutting and removal in our area. I was the first employee hired at this company and my bosses are amazing, they have been in the industry for 25 and 30 years respectively. We will call them Brad and Cody. They know what they are doing and they still get out and work in the field and will out work any of our employees. We were awarded a no-bid contract at a very large facility to cut and remove a very large section of their outdoor slab because it had cracked. This was routine for us, we could do it in our sleep, but it was still a large project. The reason we were given the contract but not held to a number was because they wanted it done right and fast and they knew that we were they guys to do this even though we aren’t always the cheapest. The customer requested us to bring extra equipment and specialized saws “just in case”. Important later. The day comes that we are supposed to start and they wanted us on site at 6:30am for a safety meeting. Brad and Cody went out while I stayed back to get my crews ready for the day before heading out to meet them. When I arrived at 8 am, they were still standing by their trucks just talking. I asked them how the safety meeting went and they said that no one had shown up yet.

Finally they got there at around 9 am and didn’t even acknowledge that they were late. We met the guy that was in charge of the project, his name was John. John said during the safety meeting that there would always be a few people around from his company to watch us while we worked. We figured it was weird but no big deal. We ran a routine safety meeting after and it was time to work. We got about a third of the project completed in 1 day. The entire time we were working there were no less than 25 people standing around watching us work. We kept joking with them to just set up bleachers, it would be easier to watch that way. They made us call it quits at 4pm so they could go home. Right about this time we started to figure there was something up with these guys, they didn’t care that we didn’t get started until late and wanted us to end early, yet a big part of us being there was to get it done fast?

Either way we figured we would still be able to get done in about 3 days and make record time for a project of this size, all while making a fair amount of money for ourselves. The next morning as we were getting ready to head out for they day, Brad received an email. It said “While we can tell that x company are master operators with their machines, we feel as if they are operating in an unsafe manner by running multiple machines at once and request that they slow down to maintain safe working conditions. They also didn’t try to make sure our supervisors felt that they were safe throughout the day.” Brad was angry. Wwe were called in to get things done fast and not once had we done a single thing that could be considered unsafe. When we got to the job that day for the safety meeting, Brad had changed from “these guys they don’t know anything about what we are doing” to “okay we are too fast? we will slow it right down for them”. At the safety meeting John (same guy who sent us the email) looked at us and said “okay everyone knows what we are doing, lets get it done.” He tried to end the safety meeting with that, but that’s when my boss spoke up. he said, “hold on, since no one is man enough to tell us in person and just want to hide behind their emails, lets get this straight. we are too fast and unsafe for you?” John became visibly uncomfortable and stammered out “well, there was a lot of people standing around and watching you yesterday and I just felt that someone would get hurt if they decided to get closer to watch”. I had set up safety cones with red danger tape strung between it and told no one to cross. We had taken proper safety precautions.

If they didn’t feel comfortable to have that many people watch, then DONT HAVE THAT MANY PEOPLE STANDING, WATCHING, AND DOING NOTHING! All Brad said was “okay we will be real slow and if someone crosses our line, we shut the site down for an hour for another safety meeting.” Time for the malicious compliance, we started up for the day. Something to note about our saws, tractors, and other heavy equipment is that we have the ability to turn up the idle, or in other words we can turn up or down the speed of the motors, so instead of everything moving normally and how it should, which is fast, everything is moving at turtle speed. Brad told us all that if we ever sped up our machines that he would kick us off the job, even Cody, his business partner. I was cutting with our saw while Cody was in the excavator to remove the pieces that I cut. Brad was in the skid steer to haul the pieces to the dump truck. I would cut the concrete into a 6′ x 6′ piece, which would normally take me about 20-30 minutes. It was taking upwards of 3 hours for one piece. After I would cut, Cody in the excavator would turn his machine on, slowly turn and stop, extend his bucket. Stop. Lower the bucket. Stop. Tilt the bucket. Stop. Pick up the piece. Stop. Turn. Stop. Drop the piece. Stop. Shut off his machine. All without idling up.

Then Brad would start his machine and repeat the same process to load into the dump truck. You get the point, it was PAINFULLY slow. After the first piece was ready to be pulled out and Cody started the process John, who was just sitting on the sideline pale faced crossed my line to ask if we were really serious, at that point Brad screamed “SHUTDOWN!” and we all stepped away for an hour for a safety meeting. John crossed the line 3 times in the first day and 8 times total throughout the project. His employees never once crossed the danger line. Effectively John was the only one he should have been worried about in his email about “getting too close and being in danger.” John kept saying “no way you guys are being serious, what happened to what you were doing yesterday? you were so much more efficient.” Brad just said “I have in writing that you felt unsafe, so for the remainder of this project we will be operating at a safe pace.”

It ended up taking us 3 weeks to finish at that horribly slow pace instead of 3 or 4 days at full speed. The best part? The head of the facility came out to see what was taking us so long, we showed him the email and he agreed with what we were doing. He told us he hates John and that he’s insufferable to work around. He said that the success of this project is directly tied to Johns yearly bonus. He asked how much we were charging them, and we told him that per piece of equipment and truck and saw that is on the site is being billed to them by the hour and that John had requested that we have nearly double the amount of equipment than we actually needed or used. The facility head just laughed and said “fantastic, I will make sure you are paid in full, don’t go easy on us with the bill.”

That’s how we maliciously complied our way into charging about $200,000 for a job that should have realistically only been worth about $45,000. I even got a solid $20,000 bonus because Brad and Cody are fantastic bosses and knew we made a killing on that job.

