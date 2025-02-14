College Student Discovered Their Parents Put Them In Massive Debt, So They Chose Justice Over Family Loyalty

Financial trust is a cornerstone of family relationships, but when that trust is broken, the consequences can be devastating.

One young adult thought their biggest challenge was moving out, only to find out their own parents were taking out massive amounts of debt in their name.

So does seeking justice make them heartless or responsible?

AITA for going to the police immediately when I found out my parents took out debt in my name. My parents took out credit cards and loans in my name. It was fine when they were paying the bills, but they got behind. I don’t have a key to the mailbox, so I never saw the bills or anything.

I just finished my third year of university, and I was going to move out. That would require me to get a credit check and other paperwork. My parents freaked out and forbade me from moving out. They said it was stupid that I would waste money on moving out when I could save money living at home. They don’t like my boyfriend, so I thought that was their issue. But I was so wrong.

Long story short, I am about $60,000 in debt because of them. I cannot afford to pay that off. I told them that they needed to clear the debt immediately and change the house rules so my boyfriend could spend the night.

They said that they didn’t have the money to pay the debt and that I could not strong-arm them into changing the rules of their house. I called my aunt and asked if I could stay with her for a bit. She let me and asked a lot of questions.

Then, she showed me a dozen Reddit posts about parents screwing up their kids’ futures and kids allowing it.

I went to the police and reported it. My parents got arrested and charged. They are furious with me.

I know they didn’t spend the money on me. I do not know what they did spend it on. I don’t care. I feel bad for them, but I’m not letting them mess up my future. AITA?

What did Reddit think?

At no point in time was what these parents were doing ok.

This crime is so egregious this commenter can’t believe the parents got away with it for so long.

Either the parents pay for their wrongdoing or their child foots the bill.

Someone else doesn’t deserve to pay for these parents’ negligence.

They gambled with their child’s future, now they’re paying the price.

