Competitor Tried To Ruin Man’s Business 10 Years Ago, So Now He Is Committed To Getting Revenge In Any Way He Can
Running a business and competing with other companies can be difficult especially when the other companies deliberately try to destroy your business by telling lies about you.
This man shares how a friendly competitor eventually tried to ruin his business.
Ten years later, he’s trying to get his revenge in every way he can.
Read the story below for all the details.
Years ago a competitor tried to ruin my business…
In reality, we were not competitors at first.
We worked in similar businesses.
This was over 10 years ago.
We were friendly initially. I even helped promote some things for them as I opened about 8 months earlier than them.
After some time, their professional relationship fell apart.
At some point, they lost it.
I don’t know if it was envy or what.
We went from friendly to them telling people they would shoot me and that I allowed the worst type of criminals to work at my store.
This was just a straight out lie.
This man threatened them with a lawsuit but didn’t go through with it.
I publicly threatened a lawsuit which I admittedly should have followed through.
They begged me to stop.
At the time, this business was the main income for my family of 5: 2 kids, 2 adults, and my handicapped mother-in-law.
I was extremely busy so I dropped it, and almost forgot about them.
Someone affiliated with the competitor company reached out to him.
Recently, I was contacted by someone that is connected to the enemy, but apparently, they did not have knowledge of our history.
They wanted me to sponsor an event they were hosting.
When I informed them of the reason I wasn’t interested, they were surpirsed but unaffected.
Until now, he has been taking action against this competitor.
Today, I got their Google listing removed because there were several inaccuracies.
I have found listings on many other sites that I will get taken down soon.
Once all the sites are removed, I will contact their current lease holders at the local flea market and inform them that a current stall occupier is a front because even the flea market chose not to do business with him directly.
He had a friend set up as a front to sell his products.
He has more plans to ruin the company that tried to ruin his.
I will also be in touch with the location of the event they wanted me to sponsor.
I will either buy my way in or explain that he had issues with employees in the past.
The place is a VFW hall, so it should not take much to make them want to distance themselves.
This person tried to ruin how I fed my family and I let it slide.
I have some free time coming up this month, and every moment of it will be spent getting some petty revenge.
That company picked a feud with the wrong person!
Never mess with a business owner who’s only trying to feed his family.
