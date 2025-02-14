Concerned Parent Noticed That Her Daughter’s New Friend Needed Help With Her Hair, But When She Offered To Help She Faced Unexpected Backlash

It takes a village to raise a child, but not every parent welcomes advice.

When a mother tried to offer hair care advice to her daughter’s friend, she quickly learned that even the best intentions can tangle up a friendship.

AITA for asking another mom if I could help with her daughter’s hair? My daughter (9) recently made a new friend. The friend is adopted, she’s Black, and her parents are white. We’ve had her around our house a lot over the last few months, and we’ve noticed that her parents don’t really know how to look after her hair.

I’m white, and my husband is mixed. His Black grandmother lives with us, and she has pointed out the girl’s hair and even tried to give her some haircare advice.

I decided to bring it up with the mom, mentioning her daughter’s hair and that my husband’s grandma was happy to give some advice or even wash, detangle, and braid her hair.

The mom was really upset that I would suggest she couldn’t take care of her daughter properly and said I was overstepping. I told her that my grandma-in-law just wanted to help her help her daughter. She told me I was being rude and undermining her parenting. She also said I wasn’t the first person to bring this up.

I’m worried now because I really didn’t think she would react like that. I’m afraid I’ve ruined my daughter’s new friendship. I understand why she’s upset at thinking I’m trying to suggest she’s not looking after her daughter properly.

On the other hand, it’s 2024. There is so much information out there to help her with her daughter’s hair, plus we live near a big city with plenty of salons she could take her daughter to. AITA for bringing this up? I feel bad about how things transpired.

