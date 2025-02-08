Coworkers Kept Stealing His Food, So He Served Up A Laxative Surprise And Caught Two Culprits In His Snare

No matter what happens, some people just never learn.

What would you do if your lunch kept disappearing at work, even after you made it clear that you weren’t okay with it?

Would you start bringing extra food, just in case?

Or would you set a trap to figure out who was doing it?

In the following story, one employee finds himself in this very situation and decides he’s tired of dealing with it.

Here’s what he did.

Two for the price of 1 When I was in my mid-20s, I was a supervisor in a small manufacturing company. We had maybe 8 to 10 people in the shop and 3 in the office. I was promoted a year earlier, but it wasn’t a big deal. A little more pay but way more grief. My coworkers became my subordinates. Envy, malice, and a whole lot of pushback. My lunch was after everyone else, for various reasons, but mostly it was production-related. We all brought our lunch and heated stuff up in the microwave. Time and time again, I would go to have my lunch, and it would be ½ missing or gone. Lunch thieves are the worst, lol. After I complained, things quieted down. Every once in a while, things would still go missing. I had had enough! I set a trap.

He set a trap, and a few guys fell for it.

I brought a bowl of stew/soup to work that had constipation meds in it. I’m not sure how much I used, but it worked extremely well. I didn’t have not 1 but 2 different culprits that shared in the act. It was a fight to see which person got to the single-stall toilet. An ugly mess it was. Here is the other thing: 1 person was from the shop, and the other was from the office. They were admonished but not before trying to find fault with what I had done. The owner wasn’t having ANY of it! Even with the knowledge that the office person was his brother. It gets better! About a year later, the guy from the shop staff set his food in the microwave and ran out of the break room to check his machine. (He was heating up Buffalo wings, 6 or 8, I don’t remember).

Apparently, one guy didn’t learn anything about stealing food.

Anyway, the office brother came into the break room right when the shop guys’ wings were done, and I was taking them out of the microwave to heat my lunch up. The office guy grabbed 2 wings off the plate. I said, ” Hey, those aren’t yours! !!” At that, he grabbed two more and started eating them. Less than a couple of minutes later, the shop guy came in and saw less than ½ his lunch on the plate with the office guy stuffing his face with wings. A bit of an argument erupted, with me smiling ear to ear. The office guy stammered, looking at me, and said those wings were mine. I corrected him by saying No! I said those wings weren’t yours!

Wow! That shop guy is unbelievable!

Glad he was able to get them back not once but twice.

