Daughter Is Enjoying Junk Food And Fast Food Before Chemo, But Her Dad Thinks She Should Eat Healthy Food Instead

There is a lot to fear when it comes to cancer. It’s normal for a parent to feel anxious about their child’s health and want to control the situation.

But it’s important to respect boundaries, especially when your child is an adult.

See why that isn’t happening in this story.

AITA for telling my daughter to eat healthy before chemo? My daughter is about to start chemo. She just had major surgery to take out a tumor she had and her left ovary. She is eating very poorly (take out everyday) like spaghetti, pizza and Coke. She’ll rarely eat heathy stuff.

It’s a tricky situation.

She says “I’m eating what i can while i can because in a few weeks i don’t anymore,” but i think she should be getting more heathy to prepare because it’s very intensive (ie.., nausea acid reflux etc). My daughter said to stop making it about me and to let her do what she wants but i’m really worried she’s not listening to the orders of the doctor in regards to healing.

And they don’t see eye to eye.

She is going out to the movies when she should be resting. But her argument is that it’s her body and said to stop making it about me, but I’m genuinely worried about her health. She isn’t obese or anything i am just worried she isn’t taking her health seriously.

