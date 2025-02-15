Daughter Wants To Have A Birthday Sleepover, But Her Mom And Dad Don’t Think That’s A Good Idea. Now Her Daughter Is Feeling Upset.

Teenagers have their own preference as to how they wish to celebrate their birthday.

This mom narrates how her daughter wanted to have a birthday sleepover.

After some back and forth, the parents said “no,” but the mom is wondering if she made the wrong decision.

Read the full story below.

AITA for not allowing my daughter to have a party in our home for her 19th birthday? My 18-year-old daughter lives at home as she should since she is not at college or working in a full time job. She graduated high school in 2024 and has a part time job.

Her daughter asked if she could have a birthday sleepover, and they said no.

She does not drive. My husband and I drive her to work and to her community activities, to hang out with friends, even to dates She recently asked if she could have 5 people over for her birthday and for a sleepover. We said “no.”

This woman enumerated her reasons.

We told our kids that parties are fine on their 18th birthday and graduation. But after that we only have family celebrations. Our reasons: It’s a small place and we’d be on top of each other. After working our jobs all week and juggling her and her brother’s activities, we need some calm and quiet.

Apparently, she has anxiety.

Also, we don’t know these kids. Having them over for a couple of hours is something I can gear myself up for, but an open-ended time of strangers in my space makes me super anxious. Daughter knows this (about the anxiety).

Her daughter thinks it’s not a big deal.

But she has been arguing that “it’s not a big deal.” Or “everyone else does it,” and “I never have people over.” She has had people over from time to time, but since she and her friends are all dependent on rides, it doesn’t happen often.

Now, her husband doesn’t want to make it happen either.

I floated the idea of a 2- to 3-hour hangout. But since she argued with us for about 20 minutes, my husband is like, “Nope, not gonna happen.” I understand that she’s disappointed and wants to hang out with her friends for her birthday. So, would I be the jerk for not hosting a party for my daughter’s 19th birthday?

I can see both sides of this story.

Sometimes, it’s a lot easier to raise young children than teenagers.

