Dealerships Will Always Charge Too Much For This Procedure, But it Turns Out You Can Do It Yourself In Just A Couple Of Minutes

Automotive TikTokker @jenzi_g recently shared some great info that I myself only learned a bit ago.

If you, like me, are not – erm – mechanically inclined, any and all adjustments to your car might seem overwhelming, and best left to the pros.

But if you’re not careful, you’ll end up WAY overpaying for something you could have done yourself, like when it comes to replacing certain filters.

Jenzi begins:

“Here’s how to not get scammed at the dealership when servicing your vehicle. – and they always get you with this one.”

“This here is the cabin air filter,” he says, displaying the part. “They were offering me to change it for $90. And this one here is the diesel fuel filter. They were offering to replace my diesel fuel filter for $260.”

Pretty pricey procedures, right? But wait…

“After you get these offers, don’t accept it right away. Head over to the parts desk right next to it. Give them the VIN number of your vehicle and tell them that you need a diesel fuel filter and a cabin air filter.”

You’ll always have to pay for the new filters, but not necessarily the labor.

“Diesel fuel filter is a little harder to change, but it costs $78. And you can do it yourself,” he adds as he demonstrates how.

“And the cabin air filter is $39. And this is how you change it yourself.”

Again, he helpfully demonstrates.

“Literally takes less than a minute.”

See the full set of instructions here:

The procedure for your vehicle may vary slightly depending on make and model, but a quick Google should clear that up.

After all, isn’t is better when we all know how to do more things ourselves?

Where is all that money going, anyway?

Is there some other great secret we’re missing out on?

Of course, you can save even more money by shopping around:

Though you might not want to cheap out on EVERYTHING:

Go forth and change a filter, we believe in you!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁