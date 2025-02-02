Domino’s Pizza Customer Had A Strange Interaction After He Received The Wrong Order. – ‘’I already opened it. You’re gonna give that to a customer?’

Is it just me, or does food delivery seem to be in really bad shape these days?

Every time I get some grub delivered, there’s something wrong with the order.

What gives?!?!

Well, I’m glad to know I’m not the only one dealing with this…

A man named Jeffery posted a video and showed viewers what happened when his order from Domino’s Pizza didn’t go as planned.

Jeffery told viewers that he ordered a pizza from Domino’s…and he received a bowl of chicken Alfredo pasta.

He said, “So, I called them and I was, like, ‘Hey. You got my order wrong. You know, can you just send me a pizza?’”

Jeffery continued, “And they were, like, ‘Bet. We’ll send you the pizza but can you give us the pasta that you received back?’”

He continued, “’I already opened it. You’re gonna give that to a customer?’”

Jeffery then dug into the pasta with a fork and told viewers, “I’m still gonna give it back. Good thing I ate it. I hate wasting food.”

Some other customer was in for a surprise!

Check out the video.

Well, that was kinda weird…

