February 2, 2025 at 4:55 pm

Domino’s Pizza Customer Had A Strange Interaction After He Received The Wrong Order. – ‘’I already opened it. You’re gonna give that to a customer?’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@xtulliz

Is it just me, or does food delivery seem to be in really bad shape these days?

Every time I get some grub delivered, there’s something wrong with the order.

What gives?!?!

Well, I’m glad to know I’m not the only one dealing with this…

A man named Jeffery posted a video and showed viewers what happened when his order from Domino’s Pizza didn’t go as planned.

Source: TikTok/@xtulliz

Jeffery told viewers that he ordered a pizza from Domino’s…and he received a bowl of chicken Alfredo pasta.

He said, “So, I called them and I was, like, ‘Hey. You got my order wrong. You know, can you just send me a pizza?’”

Jeffery continued, “And they were, like, ‘Bet. We’ll send you the pizza but can you give us the pasta that you received back?’”

Source: TikTok/@xtulliz

He continued, “’I already opened it. You’re gonna give that to a customer?’”

Jeffery then dug into the pasta with a fork and told viewers, “I’m still gonna give it back. Good thing I ate it. I hate wasting food.”

Some other customer was in for a surprise!

Source: TikTok/@xtulliz

Check out the video.

@xtulliz

no offer at all for my inconvenience #fyp #dominos

♬ original sound – Tulliz

This is what TikTokkers had to say.

One individual shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@xtulliz

Another TikTok user spoke up.

Source: TikTok/@xtulliz

And this person spoke up.

Source: TikTok/@xtulliz

Well, that was kinda weird…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter