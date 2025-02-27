Dramatic Woman Keeps Making A Huge Deal Out Of Everything, And Her Coworker Is Very Annoyed By All Of The Drama

Some people simply seek attention, and that’s so obvious in the way they act! Sure, maybe there are dramatic things going on in their personal life, but that doesn’t mean they have to tell everyone they know about it.

This woman’s coworker does everything she can to get attention. Sometimes it’s for happy reasons, and other times it’s for unhappy reasons. Either way, the coworker is sick of it!

AITA for telling my coworker to stop bringing up her pregnancy loss? I have this coworker who I’ve worked with for almost 4 years. In general she is not a great coworker because she does not always pull her fair share of the weight, and tends to be dramatic with a victim mentality.

She has personal issues with eating disorders, and is generally unhealthy according to what she shares with our team. She is also the type of person to make a big show out of everything she does, even the most mundane things. Like she puts on the office Christmas party and has to make tons of posts about every little detail— none of us care.

Since we have worked together, she has unfortunately suffered through multiple (5, I think) miscarriages. Obviously that is heartbreaking, and I would never wish that on anyone. However, I can’t help but feel annoyed by her behavior when this happens.

Each time, as soon as she finds out she’s pregnant around 6 weeks, she makes a big announcement to the office and talks about her due date, all of the details, and spends a great deal of time with our manager trying to coordinate all of her 40 weeks worth of appointments. She also has really severe morning sickness which she will announce to the whole office multiple times per day, each time she gets ill, and pretty consistently leaves a mess in the bathroom.

Each time she has miscarried, she makes a large announcement as well, and takes off work for several weeks for recovery. Of course we all feel terribly for her, but I can’t help but wonder why she makes such a big deal out of it so early each time if she knows that she has this traumatic history with pregnancy.

It’s honestly becoming a distraction at work, and as much as I would normally be empathetic, I find it difficult to go through this rollercoaster of emotions with her each time it comes up. I think I feel this way because it’s a heavy emotional load at work, where I normally try to separate personal feelings as much as possible. Does this make me an AH?

