Driver Shows That People Can Build Car Engines With Cheap Parts From Temu… But Is It A Good Idea? – ‘This kit anywhere else is almost $1K and they’re selling it for $162.’

Yes, friends, you can buy buy parts on Temu to build an engine for your car!

A TikTokker talked about the specifics of doing this in a viral video.

The man said he recently discovered that it’s possible to buy a camshaft kit from Temu for an LS engine for $162. He called the news “a game changer.”

The TikTokker showed viewers different products for sale on Temu at much lower prices than other stores and websites.

He said “This kit anywhere else is almost $1K and they’re selling it for $162.”

He continued, “Is this even real? Is this fake? Should I order it and see if I get it? This is dirt cheap.”

The man said he was going to try to build an engine using only parts from Temu.

He added, “As soon as these come in, I will let you know if these are legit. Maybe I will uncover something that no one has done yet.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

One viewer shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual offered some advice.

Might as well give it a shot!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!