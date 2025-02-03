Entitled Roommate Didn’t Show Up To Help Clean The Apartment, So These Two Men Thought Of A Creative Way To Get Back At Him

How would you deal with an inconsiderate, entitled roommate?

In this story, 3 roommates share an apartment, but when it’s time to move out and clean the apartment, only 2 showed up.

When the roommate who didn’t show up asking the other roommates for a favor, it was time for payback.

Roommate doesn’t show up to clean apartment Three friends decided to be roommates while going to university. RM1 left the apartment after four months due to a health issue. But he maintained his residence there and stayed over from time to time during treatment.

RM2 obtained his diploma and started working. He was in and out due to internships and work trips. He ate mostly takeout but also made microwave dinners.

RM3 considered himself a chef. He made lots of light meals, about 6 or 7 a day. But rarely washed his dishes or made any other cleaning.

They were given 3 months to move out and clean the apartment.

Now, the day came when they decide to split up the team. A 90-day notice was given. Everyone knew what’s up. RM3 got his own place and moved out. He left several pieces of furniture behind, as well as a mess.

While RM1 and RM2 were out of town, RM3 gave his keys to several friends. They partied a bit, and left empty beer bottles and trash behind. Clean-up day came. RM3 is conveniently working, despite knowing about the day for three months.

RM1 and RM2 took the day to clean. They passed the inspection and headed out. But RM3 had asked some favors from the other two. He asked them to put his desk out for the charity van to pick up and to bring his internet-cable box and his refrigerator to his apartment.

They brought his refrigerator and internet cable box to his apartment.

RM1 and RM2 are the kind of guys who will give the shirt off their backs. But the refrigerator was the last straw. They’re also the kind of guys who have a great sense of justice and humor. They kindly put the refrigerator in the apartment, along with the internet gear. It was strategically placed atop the refrigerator.

Both needed to empty their bladders. But they realized the water wasn’t on… or did they turn it off? Oh, and the fridge was placed strategically in front of the door so that when the doughboy shows up (at the end of August), he’ll be unable to get inside without pushing the fridge… and, thus, causing the internet stuff to fall from the top to the floor. By then, the toilet should be pretty ripe, too.

