Entitled Woman Hired An Unlicensed Handyman To Paint The Walls Of Her House And Gave Him A Hard Time, So He Made Her Cable Outlets All Disappear

When it comes to renovating your home, it pays to hire a professional to ensure the quality of the work.

This person talks about a rude woman in her 50s who decided to redesign the interior of her dad’s home.

However, since she was cheap, she hired an unlicensed handyman and wasn’t very nice to him.

The handyman found the perfect way to get back at her.

Read the story below for all the details.

Your cable outlets? Just heard this great PR this week. It happened to my girlfriend’s friend, let’s call her Betsy. Betsy (55-ish, single) is in the process of moving into her father’s nearby home. He recently moved to an assisted living facility.

Betsy decided to redesign the interior of her dad’s home.

Betsy is obsessed with getting incredible deals, discounts, and freebies. Although sometimes, it involves a bit of moral compromise. She decided to have the house interior fully patched and painted before moving in with furniture and possessions. True to her nature, she hired an unlicensed handyman to do the work.

When she was ready to move in, she checked the rooms for furniture placement.

Did I mention that Betsy has an entitled attitude? And is never wrong about anything? She apparently gave the handyman a hard time during the painting project. So, getting ready to move in after the paint all dried, Betsy was checking the rooms and figuring out furniture placement.

She didn’t find any cable outlets.

She was looking at where to set up the TVs. She realized she couldn’t find any cable outlets. She checked the other bedroom, and living room. But still no cable outlets.

So, she confronted the handyman about it.

Betsy slowly realized that there were cable outlets and their disappearance may have something to do with the painting project. She confronted the handyman and asked if he covered up the cable outlets. He readily admitted it, saying “you told me to.” He was probably smiling when he said this.

Now, she’s feeling helpless.

Now, nobody in their right mind would tell someone to cover up all of these outlets. Especially for the house’s wired system. She has no recourse at this point. And finding those outlets, drywalled/patched/sanded/painted over, is pretty much impossible.

Cheap customers will almost always receive low-quality services.

