Facebook Is Apparently Trying To Make It Super Hard to Delete Your Account, But this TikTokker Found The Exact Link To Get it Done

If you’ve ever done any social media management work, you know the dread that comes when a major platform suddenly pushes some new, confusing update.

Meta – Facebook specifically – might be the worst offender in this category, with an ever-growing list of features and constantly shifting interface slowly devolving into an impossible to navigate spaghettified mess of a UI.

But even normal users feel the burn. For instance, what if you just wanna, yanno, delete your account?

That’s what TikTok user @themoonlitpage was banging her head against the wall trying to accomplish.

“So I had the hardest time deactivating my Facebook account today,” she begins, “and I swear they’re doing this on purpose. So all of the guides that you can find on Google do not apply to the newest update with this whole Account Center thing. Every time I would go into the Account Center it said ‘this page was not available at this time.’ It didn’t matter how many times I refreshed, which browser I used, I could not get it.”

A maze of broken links and outdated guides combined with the near-impossible path to talking with any actual human employee creates huge headaches.

“And then I searched Reddit, because where else would I go at this point? And I found a link directly to the page to help you deactivate fast. I’m going to put that link in the comments and in the description.”

(Psssst – it’s this.)

“That will take you directly to the page, you can bypass all of the [nonsense] that meta is trying to put in so that we can’t deactivate.

I swear they’re doing this on purpose.”

@themoonlitpage Facebook dot com backslash deactivate underscore delete underscore account ♬ original sound – Jen

The disdain for the platform is definitely high right now:

Like, REALLY high:

Some have tried to just hit ’em where it hurts:

But if you’re really gonna leave, go nuclear:

Another headache eradicated.

