Family Demands Exception To “No Kids” Wedding Rule, But When Bride Sticks To Her Wishes, She Faces Unnecessary Drama

A couple decides on a strict “no children” rule for their wedding, and it’s causing a family uproar.

After informing family members ahead of time, they’re now facing backlash from one cousin and aunt, who think their kids should be the exception.

AITA: no children at our wedding causing major family fall out AITA: we set a no children rule for our wedding – we’re having a small wedding (100 close friends and family) it’s black tie, there will be an open bar, a big band etc. We’ve been clear on this rule from the beginning of our wedding planning…we communicated this a year prior to our wedding when we sent out the save the dates.

For context, we’re in our mid twenties and none of our close friends are married or even thinking about children. Our family friends are all 60+ too, so their children are grown up. Since then we’ve had to flex our rule to include our niece (4) and nephew (2) as a flower girl and page boy, but they will be accompanied by their nanny who will take them home afterwards. Before sending out the official invites, we thought it would be courteous to let other close family members know that we are sticking to our no children rule… however this has cause MAJOR backlash.

A cousin (45) claims that they see the groom as a brother and is sending nasty, long messages about how she’s so upset, isn’t sleeping, can’t believe we don’t see her child (3) in the same way we see our niece and nephew, refusing to attend our wedding, trying to say “oh I’ll bring her to the ceremony only and then leave”, but we’ve held our stance on no means no…. On top of this, the aunt (70) has been sending long messages about how the entire side of that family is upset. The child in question isn’t just another child but should be considered part of our immediate family, that the expired uncle would be so disappointed with our decision.

Before my fiancé and I were engaged, this side of the family hated my finance as she is from a different religion. They gave her years of abuse and tried to break us up. They haven’t apologised and my fiance has moved on from the past. We didn’t think a no child rule would be so controversial but now we are being harassed by this side of the family about the no child rule…. Additional context – this 3 y/o is never told no, destructive (breaks things at home regularly, pulled our doorbell off the door despite it being screwed in), can’t sit still, hits her mom – and these issues have long preceded the wedding. The mom frequently goes out and leaves her at home with the same babysitter she’s had for the entire 3 years (a family friends daughter). Apparently she can’t imagine leaving her child behind for the wedding?

Seems like “no kids” turned into “no peace” with this bunch.

That seems like it happens a lot, to be honest.

