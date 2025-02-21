Father Thought His Daughter Was Taking In-Person College Classes, But A Last-Minute Change In Her Summer Class Schedule Led To A Huge Argument And An Even Bigger Ultimatum

Parents often think they know what’s best, but sometimes the facts don’t add up as expected.

AITA for not paying for my daughter’s college housing and campus fees next year because she misled me about her summer classes? My (55M) daughter (19F) is taking three online summer classes this summer. Back in April, she told me that all her classes would be in-person, so I paid for her summer housing and meal plan so she could live on campus. I didn’t think much of it at the time because I trusted her. Two of them are general education classes (English and physics), and one is a major-specific class. I figured that she would want to get her general education requirements out of the way, and I’m sure the major-specific class is important for her major.

However, I just found out that her classes are actually all online. There is a 3rd-party website that has information about classes each semester at her college, and I was just scrolling through it out of curiosity and happened to see her classes are all online, with no in-person component.

I was very shocked about how I was misled for the last 2 or 3 months.

I know that she really likes campus life, but things do tend to tone down over the summer, and she probably is aware of the campus housing fees and whatnot.

This means I spent a good amount of money for housing and meal plans that she didn’t actually need. I’m paying for her education out of her college savings, which we’ve been saving for many years, and I want to teach her the value of money and the importance of honesty.

I was on the phone with her, and I told her I decided that I’m not paying for her housing or any of her campus fees next year. I emphasized that she needs to understand that there are consequences to her actions. However, she is really upset and says that I’m being too harsh.

She says that in April, the classes were listed as in-person, but they moved it to virtual at the very last minute, after the deadline for housing withdrawal and refund stuff.

I don’t know if this is actually true since I never bothered to check the class listings at that time and I didn’t see a reason she would lie about it. I told her I’m very skeptical that they would move all classes to online at the very last minute because it would certainly disrupt some people’s plans (especially those who lease off-campus).

My wife said that what I told her was way too harsh, and that unexpected things do happen. So, AITA for not paying for my daughter’s college housing and campus fees next year because she misled me about her summer classes?

