Father’s Drink Preferences Start To Take A Toll On The Family Dynamics, And His Son Thinks His Dad Needs To Stop Being So Picky

We’ve all had those moments where our parents make no sense to us, right?

Read how one Redditor remains confused about their father’s behavior — all because they ran out of milk.

Read the story below to for all the details.

AITA for not personally informing my dad every time we run out of milk? Hello Reddit. I (21) am currently living with my parents at home to save on room and board for college. I am a full-time student, work 20+ hours a week, and consistently contribute to household chores and tasks. As a family, we drink a lot of milk and go through it pretty fast. My mom (53F) has always been the one to get the groceries, but since I got my license in high school, I have as well. It is rare for my dad to get family groceries.

This factoid will play a part soon enough…

My dad (50M) is very picky about food, and for as long as I can remember, gets very upset if he doesn’t have the right drink with his food. If we have pizza, he needs Coca-Cola. If we have any dessert, he needs milk. Growing up, when we ran out of one of these drinks, it would upset him.

And when we say “upset,” we mean upset.

Sometimes, he would slam the front door as he left. Sometimes, he would leave without a word. My mom was always hurt by it, and it always confused me. Why couldn’t he just drink water? Well, it snowed bad this week, but I was able to dig my car out of the snow and pick up some drink items. I got juice and some milk. Fast-forward to yesterday, Mom got sick but works remote.

But this child did the right thing by responsibly editing the grocery list.

We ran out of milk as well as other items making breakfast and coffee, so I updated our grocery app. I get out to my car, and it won’t start. She was running a meeting, so I texted to let them know I needed to take her car, which was fine with her. It’s 9:00, and my dad is still asleep. He was off work.

Everything was fine…until Dad woke up…

It’s 11:30, [and] I’ve been enjoying a lovely day at work. My dad hadn’t responded to any of the family messages, but I receive this text from him: “Can you please let me know when you drink the last of the milk, so I can plan accordingly for my meals?”

This father’s selfishness wasn’t lost on this young adult, however.

He hadn’t acknowledged my car troubles or that I was at work. He woke up 4 hours after the rest of us on his day off, which is fine. I respond: “Hello, good morning to you too. I understand that you’re frustrated. Mom or I are planning to go to the grocery store after work today. I made it to work safely and am having a nice day 🙂 Hope you enjoy your day off.” His response: “I’m sorry if that sounded rude. I didn’t mean for it to. I would really like your help with that issue. I’m glad you made it safe to work. Have a good day.”

But if this full-time student had really said what they were thinking — it wouldn’t have been so kind.

Fair enough. I followed up by sharing the updates I made to our grocery app. But Reddit, this is what I wanted to say to him: “Thank you. I’m not sure what the issue is. I was raised to not cry over spilled milk. I am not responsible for helping you plan your meals. When we run out of my favorite drinks, I drink water and go on with my day because they are a luxury, not an essential to survive. That’s more than most people have in this world, and I’m grateful. Are you?” I always want to give the benefit of the doubt and be open to the idea that I am missing something. But I feel like there’s something wrong with this behavior. So, Reddit, AITA for drinking the last of the milk and not telling my dad immediately when he is fully capable of buying groceries himself, or drinking water when it’s needed?

Does Reddit think this milk-drinking dad is out of line? Let’s read the comments below to find out.

This dad needs to chill out and drink some water occasionally.

