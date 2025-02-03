Female Student Was Asked To Cook Even Though She Didn’t Want To, So She Added An Extra Ingredient To The Meatballs

Some people think there are certain jobs better suited for men and other jobs better suited for women.

This woman narrates a story back when she was in high school, and attending FFA. Her teacher thought girls belonged in the kitchen, but she hated cooking. So she used meatballs to get revenge.

Read the story below for all the details.

Is it sawdust or corn meal? In high school, I was one of 4 girls in FFA (Future Farmers of America) (We knew where the cute guys were). The teacher didn’t like females in the class as it is geared towards men and farming.

This girl, along with the other girls, was told to prepare the meatballs in the kitchen.

We were building jewelry boxes in the shop. The teacher came in with bunch of Rocky Mountain oysters (meatballs). Since the teacher thought females belong in the kitchen, we were told to prepare them for frying. Not something I wanted to even touch.

And then she used the secret ingredient!

The sawdust and the cornmeal (we were told to use) looked just alike. So, I rolled the meatballs in the sawdust. I never mentioned it for over 20 years, but I confessed it on Facebook.

Surprisingly, people remembered that lunch even after 20 years.

People definitely remembered that lunch. It was actually shocking how many people did remember. They weren’t mad, they found it funny. Not sure I would have been such a good sport. Lol. Nah, I would have laughed and figured out a way to outdo the prank. Great times!

It’s great that everyone found it funny! Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This woman aced welding in her shop class.

Good for you, says this person.

This user shares a story about their neighbor who attended FFA, too.

People who don’t like to cook can’t be trusted in the kitchen.

